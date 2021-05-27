Apple Arcade welcomes two new fun games

Last month, Apple added 30 new exclusive games to its Arcade platform. Now, the company is bringing more fun games.

Apple Arcade is welcoming Frenzic: Overtime and Legends of Kingdom Rush.

Frenzie: Overtime developed by The Iconfactory revolves around life on the factory floor at Frenzic Industries. It can be a bit chaotic as players assemble Power Cores for the new ZAPBOTs.

"Combining fast-paced engaging gameplay with stunning visuals and sound, the arcade-style puzzle game is easy for players to pick up and play. As they meet their shift goals in a timely manner, they’ll be promoted to more rewarding positions on the assembly line," the company said.



Frenzic Overtime game. Credit: Apple



Players will face over 45 levels, multiple gameplay modes, and hundreds of mini-goals as they uncover the secrets of Frenzic Industries, and ultimately, save the world.

On the other hand, Legends of Kingdom Rush developed by Ironhide Ireland Limited is an epic journey through the medieval fantasy world of Kingdom Rush. The protagonist has to lead a party of heroes to free the Kingdom, which under the iron fist of the dreadful Dark Army.

He/she will have to face hordes of orcs, which are terrorizing the borders, terrible creatures await at every turn, and a new menace lurks in the shadows. During the journey, players can explore ruins, find treasures, solve riddles and face formidable monsters to earn rewards and bonuses.



Legends of Kingdom Rush game. Credit: Apple



"As players make their way through different adventures teeming with peril and opportunity, they will unlock more fantastic characters. They’ll build out their ideal team for battle with legendary heroes like the mighty paladin Gerald Lightseeker and the cunning shadow assassin Asra Daggerfall, to companion heroes, each one with different skills and powers that will follow their legends to victory," the company said.

Additionally, award-winning games Leo’s Fortune and INKS coming into the Apple Arcade's fold.



Leo’s Fortune game. Credit: Apple



In India, Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. Also, Apple Arcade can be subscribed via Apple One’s Individual (Rs 195) and Family (Rs 365) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

Also, there is Apple One bundle subscription for individuals and family for Rs 195/month and Rs 365/month, respectively. In addition to Arcade, user get access to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and iCloud storage (50GB for individuals and 200GB for family)

