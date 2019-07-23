Apple iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3 released [How to install]

Apple released the new iOS and watchOS update to improve the user experience on iPhones, iPads, and the Watch series.

The latest iOS 12.4 introduces a new feature that allows users wirelessly to migrate old iPhone data to the new model faster and easily during the first setup process.

Previously, the process was also wireless, but it needed an iCloud connection. Now, users can directly transfer everything include app data from old to new Apple iPhone instantly via Bluetooth.

The iOS 12.4 also brings enhancements to the News+ app, Now, users can report download issues in My Magazines section, both offline and online.

Also, all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, will be added to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed

And, users will now be able to clear downloaded magazine issues by selecting History > Clear > Clear All.

As far as the watchOS 5.3 is concerned, it brings back the Walkie-Talkie feature, which was disabled a few weeks ago. A vulnerability was discovered which allowed a Watch user to ever eavesdrop on others' iPhone without the consent. Now, this exploit has been fixed.

Furthermore, watchOS 5.3 brings the ECG (Electrocardiogram) app and Irregular heart rhythm notification feature to Singapore and Canada.

Here's how to install iOS 12.4 update on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch:



Apple iOS 12.4 update DH Photo/Rohit KVN



Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Here's how to install watchOS 5.3 on your Apple Watch:



watchOS 5 update; Picture credit: Apple India



Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once the accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.

