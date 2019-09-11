Apple iPhone 11 vs 11 Pro series: What's different?

Apple unveiled the new line of mobiles-- the iPhone 11, the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max-- on September 10 in Cupertino.

During the keynote presentation, Apple specifically mentioned that they don't just loosely use 'Pro' for their products and have used the iPad Pro (2018), I believe it.

Here are differences between the generic iPhone 11 and the 11 Pro series.



Apple iPhone 11 series colour options (Photo Credit: Apple)



Design, display and build quality:

Apple iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina HD LCD multi‑touch display with IPS technology having 1792x828-pixel resolution and a pixel density of 326 ppi (pixels per inch) and 625 nits brightness.

On the back, the iPhone 11 flaunts dual-camera module on the top left corner with matte finish and rest of the shell is glossy made of glass and aluminium, which by the way is 100% recyclable, making it one of the most eco-friendly phone. It comes IP68 rating with water-resistant up to two meters close to 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 11: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm; Weight: 194g

Barring the screen size, iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) and the 11 Pro Max (6.5-inch) have the same features. They come with OLED-based Super Retina XDR display having pixel density of 458 ppi and 800 nits brightness.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro series colour options (Photo Credit: Apple)



The iPhone 11 Pro series boasts glass and stainless steel shell with matt finish and triple camera module in the top left corner. It comes with IP68 rating with higher water-resistant up to four meters for close to 30 minutes.

All three new iPhones support True Tone display, wide colour display (P3) and haptic feedback feature. Also, they come with advanced Face ID with 30% faster recognition capability over the 2018-series models.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: 144.0 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm; Weight: 188g

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: 158.0 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm; Weight: 226g

Processor and operating system software:

All the iPhone 11 series phones run iOS 13 backed by Apple A13 Bionic chipset with third-generation Neural Engine. It is said to be more powerful and efficient than the previous A12 Bionic series.

Also for the first time, the company has incorporated in-house-designed U1 chip, which uses Ultra-Wideband technology for spatial awareness — allowing iPhone to precisely locate other U1‑equipped Apple devices. With U1 and iOS 13, you can point your iPhone towards someone else’s, and AirDrop will prioritise that device so you can share files faster.

Camera:

Apple iPhone 11 houses a dual camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide (F2.4 aperture, five-element lens & 120-degree field of view) and 12MP Wide (with F1.8, six-element lens, & Optical Image Stabilisation) sensors with 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x. Also, support Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Night mode, brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Panorama (up to 63MP) and 100% Focus Pixels (Wide), Auto Adjustments, Next-generation Smart HDR for photos, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, advanced red‑eye correction, auto image stabilisation, burst mode, photo geotagging, Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, 720p HD video recording at 30 fps, Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps, Optical image stabilisation for video (Wide), 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 3x and Audio zoom.

Also read | Apple iPhone 11 effect: Old iPhones get price cut

On the hand, the iPhone 11 Pro and the Max variants come with triple sensors, a 12MP Ultra Wide ( F2.4 aperture, five-element lens and 120-degree field of view), 12MP Wide (F1.8, six-element lens & OIS) and 12MP Telephoto (F2.0 & OIS) with with 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x. Also, support Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Night mode, brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Panorama (up to 63MP) and 100% Focus Pixels (Wide), Auto Adjustments, Next-generation Smart HDR for photos, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, advanced red‑eye correction, auto image stabilisation,burst mode, photo geotagging, Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, 720p HD video recording at 30 fps, Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps, Optical image stabilisation for video (Wide and Telephoto), 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 6x and Audio zoom.

All three iPhone 11 series models feature same 12MP TruDeptch FaceTime camera on the front. It features F2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono), Animoji and Memoji, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps, Next‑generation Smart HDR for photos, Extended dynamic range for video at 30 fps, Cinematic video stabilisation (4K, 1080p and 720p), Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Retina Flash, Auto image stabilisation and Burst mode.

Battery:

All the iPhone 11 series models come with extra battery life over their respective predecessors. They also support wireless charging and fash charging.

If Apple is to be believed, the new iPhone 11 can offer video playback up to 17 hours, and if streamed, it can run for 10 hours, Audio playback of up to 65 hours

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is said to offer video playback up to 18 hours and if streamed from apps such as Netflix, it can run for 11 hours and offer up to 65 hours audio playback.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max offer video playback up to 20 hours and if streamed from apps such as Amazon Prime Video, it can run for 12 hours and offer up to 80 hours audio playback.

Both the Pro models come with 18W power adaptor and can power up more than 50% charge under 30 minutes.

Other notable features seen in the new iPhone 11 series include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM (with e-SIM), Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos system, NFC with reader mode

Price and availability:

Apple iPhone 11 comes in three storages-- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB--for Rs 64,990, Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro too comes in three variants-- 64GB, 256GB and 512GB--for Rs 99,900, 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is available in three options--64GB, 256GB and 512GB--for Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900, respectively.

All three models will be up for pre-orders on authorised stores from September 13 and will go on sale on September 27 in India.



Apple iPhone 11 series' key features and price (DH Graphics/Rohit KVN)



Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.



