Apple renames Beats 1 to Music 1, brings two new global radio channels

Cupertino-based technology major Apple on Tuesday (August 18) announced big changes in the Music service division.

Apple's most popular radio station Beats 1 will now be called as Apple Music 1 and also, the company is adding two global radio channels -- Apple Music Hits, which will focus on playing classic hits of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, and the Apple Music Country, as the name suggests will offer all the popular country music.

“For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president, Apple Music, Beats, and International Content.

“Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love,” Schusser added.

Apple Music 1 will be hosted by several high profile Radio Jockeys and presenters including Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Brooke Reese, Dotty, Hanuman Welch, Matt Wilkinson, Nadeska, Rebecca Judd, and Travis Mills, and offers a lineup of shows from the biggest names in music, including Action Bronson, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Joe Kay, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and The Weeknd, as well as new shows from Aitch, Kerwin Frost, HAIM, Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, Travis Scott, Young M.A, and many more.



Apple launched the new Music Hits radio channel. Credit: Apple



Apple Music Hits' roaster of hosts includes Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, George Stroumboulopoulos (“House of Strombo”), along with special shows from Ari Melber and others.

On the other hand, Apple Music Country will be helmed by daily on-air hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.



Apple launched the new Music Country radio channel. Credit: Apple



Apple's existing and the newly added Music Hits and Music Country radio stations will be available on Apple Music in more than 165 countries around the world.

