Apple Spring event 2021 date announced: Here's what to expect

After weeks of speculations, Apple finally announced to host the much-awaited Spring event later this month.

The Apple Event is slated to kick off on April 20 (Tuesday) at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 PM IST). With Covid-19 still prevalent in the home country the US, the company will be streaming the programme online live on the official website and the YouTube platform.

Apple Spring Event 2021: Here's what to expect

Titled 'Spring Loaded,' the company's invitation shows a colourful illustration of --Apple's iconic bitten fruit logo with a leaf on top --using a paintbrush. Though, it doesn't straightway give any hint of a product, we have come to understand that we will witness the launch of the 2021-series iPad Pro. It is slated to come in two sizes-- 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch.

Several reports have indicated that Apple's new iPad Pro for the first time may come with a new type of display- mini LED. However, it will be seen only on the bigger model to offer a brighter and contrast ratio.

Also, Apple's next-generation iPad Pro will be powered by a blazing fast M1-like chipset.



Apple iPad Pro (2020) on the official website (screen-shot)



The current crop of M1-powered MacBook Pro, Air, and Mac mini has been touted to be some of the best computers in the market. They have received accolades for the impressive performance, power efficiency, and also long battery life in their respective segments. However, we believe, Apple is likely to name the processor as A14X Bionic.

The new iPad Pro promises to be a good alternative to laptops. It is expected to perform smoothly even with heavy-duty tasks such as video editing or playing graphics-rich games.

Also, the upcoming iPad Pro is said to come with upgraded camera hardware and come in two screen sizes 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch sizes similar to the predecessor.

Furthermore, recent reports indicate iPad Pro (2021) series may come with a Thunderbolt connector. It will offer a seamless connection to external displays (via Sidecar feature), storage hard drives, and other accessories. Also, it promises faster data transfer.

Besides the iPad Pro, Apple is expected to unveil the new generic iPad, successor to the iPad (8th Gen), and also next-generation iPad mini. The latter is expected to come with a bit bigger display compared to the predecessors, which feature a 7.9-inch screen.

Also, Apple is expected to finally reveal the long-awaited AirTags. It is similar to Bluetooth-based Tiles tracking device, which allows owners to find misplaced articles such as a vehicle or a house key in around a few meters range. But, AirTags may offer a much longer range, probably in kilometers.

Must read | Apple AirTags: All you need to know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.