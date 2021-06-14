Apple to bring iPad mini 6 with new design this year

It's been more than two years since the last iPad mini was launched and it's about time for Apple to bring the successor.

The latest report indicates Apple is planning to bring the iPad mini (6th gen) by the end of 2021. And, it is going to get a lot of upgrades in terms of both design and internal hardware.

If the renowned tipster Jon Prosser is to be believed, the new iPad mini will have a thinner bezel and even lose the signature home button-cum-TouchID fingerprint sensor on the front side.

But, it will be compensated with better FaceID security, which uses front-camera and companion sensors to accurately recognise the owner with less rate of false rejection even at night.

However, the Touch-ID will be incorporated to the side and will also double-up as the power button.

Also, it will have flat panels in line with the current crop of iPhone (12 series), iPad Air (4th gen), and iPad Pro 5G. This is the biggest design change in about six years for Apple's mini tablet range.

It is also expected to come with a bigger 8.4-inch compared to the 7.9-inch we see in the current model. Furthermore, it will support the Apple Pencil stylus.

The upcoming iPad mini (6th gen) is said to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset and also comes with 5G cellular support.

