Battlegrounds Mobile India finally available for all on Google Play store

After launching the early access programme, Krafton Corp. on Friday(July 2) finally released the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game in the country.

The new Battleroyale game is currently available exclusively for Android phone users. It can be downloaded on Google Play Store.

BGMI is a free-to-play game. It is set in the virtual world. There, multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

Players can battle it out be it squad-based or even one-on-one in diverse game modes with diverse maps, tools, and ammunition.

It should be noted that BGMI registered more than 20 million players since the launch of early access on June 17.

“We at Krafton are delighted to introduce BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans & gamers, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will provide a superlative gaming experience. This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences,” Krafton said.

Those who have installed the preview version just need to update the game by going to the Google Play Store and type Battlegrounds Mobile India. There, you will find the update button.

The company added that the fans will be rewarded with a free permanent purple outfit and various exciting rewards like outfits, weapon skins, and more.

On the special milestone of reaching one million, five million, and 10 million downloads exclusive gifts have been sent to players’ event centers including the Constable Set, including everyone who downloads the game.

The key events for the Launch Week include Friends For Life, Journey to the TOP, and various exchange events, where multiple achievements reward players with different gifts.

As of now, there is no word on BGMI for iOS. The company is expected to carry out a similar early access programme for public testers to seek feedback. Only when all the bugs are weeded out, will be released to the public.