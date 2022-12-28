Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish the world never saw

It is one thing to be experimental with your palate but a whole other thing to make your kitchen a laboratory of failed (read: disastrous) cooking experiments in the name of innovation.

While a lot of us may have several scars and memories to take back from all the things this year taught us, the one scar we have labelled 2022 with is making it the year of food combinations that should have been made illegal.

A compilation of all such weird experiments from ice cream maggi to oreo fritters, here is an article that comes with a gag warning.

Chai-maggi

What can ever go wrong with two things that have been highly romanticised for all the right reasons? Try mixing them together and then get back to the question.

If you think the worst thing to ever happen to maggi was adding Fanta in it, you need updates because that insult to maggi was so last season. The latest viral food combination is making maggi in boiling tea instead of water. And guess what, there have been quite a few takers for this absurd choice of food combo.

Is it chai? Is it maggi? Tell you what, it is a catastrophe.

Ketchup-vanilla ice cream

We all know at least one person who eats everything ranging from pizzas to parathas with ketchup, and while we have tried hard to not be judgemental of their food choices, there is a limit to being liberal or things like ketchup-ice cream get invented. Not only had this combination found a place in people’s weekend 'fun' cooking recipes, but some places in the US even sold them for over $10.

We get people think of vanilla as a boring flavour but to try and amp it up this way? I scream!

Chocolate-pakoda

Wait, what was that? Oh nevermind, it was just Gordon Ramsey yelling slangs more creative than this dish. What is it with people sliding everything into a bowl full of gram flour and frying it? Going out of the box we get, even appreciate but the person who came up with this idea was straight up out of ideas.

We've heard of chai-biscuit and chai-pakode but to take out the common factor (Chai) from the two and combine biscuit and pakode into one thing? This is how we spell disaster. We challenge you to beat this one.



Momo-ice cream rolls

Remember when ice cream rolls were a thing? While they tasted exactly the same as any normal ice cream, over paying for them kinda made sense because the Gram fam loved it.

Now imagine a chicken momo getting squashed into that ice cream and rolled out for you. Eating an ice cream that has chunks of flour and an after taste of chicken, a lethal combination that will ruin two of the world’s best food items for you in one go!

Oreo Omelet

A fitness freak’s treat, a quick fix, goes well in breakfast, lunch as well as dinner, omelet has been the go-to of many. The best part about it? You can easily customise your omelet the way you fancy it.

Who knew in the name of customisation people would actually beat oreo cookies with eggs, fry them like an omelet and sell it as their USP. You say bizarre? They say business.

All that 2022 served to us has been quite difficult to digest, to say the least. Here’s to hoping the quirky food combos was a 2022 speciality and 2023 does not get too competitive. We really need a break.