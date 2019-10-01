Call of Duty Mobile launch: All you need to know

After a lenghtly testing period, Activision is gearing up for the launch of the mobile variant of its highly successful Call of Duty series for iOS and Android. The game trains its guns at PUBG mobile, which remains the dominant shooter game on smartphones.

The game itself is free-to-play and will be supported with free updates, according to the game's official site.

Here's all you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile:

Gameplay:

Call of Duty Mobile features first-person and third-person modes, allowing players to choose what style they prefer. It features classic Call of Duty multiplayer game modes including Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Frontline on fan-favourite maps like Hijacked, Nuketown and Crash alongside others from games like Call of Duty: Black Ops and Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty Mobile also features a 100-player Battle Royale mode with support for creating two and four-member squads alongside traditional solo gameplay.

The game features selectable player loadouts with the game unlocking weapons, outfits and gear as players progress. Players can also unlock skins for popular Call of Duty characters like John "Soap" MacTavish and and Captain Price. Players can also get vehicles like heliopters and ATVs.

How to download:

The game is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App store. Interested players can pre-register on their respective stores to be notified of its release.

System requirements:

For Android devices, you will need a minimum of 2 GB RAM, Android 5.1 or above and at least 1.1 GB of storage space. iOS users will need a device with at least iOS 9.0. One can also play the game on their iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 and iPad Touch.