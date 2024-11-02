Can AI help with schoolwork?

<p><strong>Yes:</strong></p><p>Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a digital powerhouse that is set to change our lives in multiple ways. Recognising its future potential, school boards in several states across our country have introduced it for students in grades 6 onwards. AI symbolises the current stage of technology. We children must also become acquainted with it to prepare for future challenges.</p><p>As with every technology, there are both positive and negative sides. My mother believes I should think of AI as a supplement to my regular school teaching, not its replacement, and should utilise it responsibly and not become dependent on it. While working on a project, AI provides me with all relevant information instantly, saving time and effort. It strengthens my mental thought process and increases my hunger for knowledge. AI has improved my English and also given my presentations an uplift. What I like best about AI is that it considers both my talents and shortcomings while accumulating and curating the necessary information. AI has left me spellbound.</p><p><em><strong>- Kamakshi Kale (11), Pune, Maharashtra</strong></em></p>.Over 85% school students using AI tools like ChatGPT for career guidance: Report.<p><strong>No:</strong> </p><p>Earlier, students used to gather information for their school projects using a plethora of resources, taking the help of books and the Internet. But this is no longer the case as AI has made it easy for people to gather all information with the click of a button. As a result of this, many students blindly copy and paste the information provided by AI. They are no longer required to do their own research. Students are no longer incorporating their thoughts and opinions into their school work. The arrival of AI has diminished creativity among students. They heavily depend on AI for tasks like poetry or essay writing. </p><p>Although AI helps finish school work faster, it does not fulfil the main intention of the work. Schoolwork is aimed at getting students to learn about a variety of topics beyond basic academics and also improve general knowledge. But when AI is involved, learning comes to a standstill. </p><p><em><strong>- Tharini (14), Bengaluru, Karnataka</strong></em> </p>