Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 19, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 19, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 18 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 23:00 ist

Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.   It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.

Lucky Colour:  Ash   

Lucky Number: 1                                             

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 