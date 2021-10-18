Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 19, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 1
