CBSE Exams 2022: Sample Papers for class 10th & 12th

Students will be able to improve their speed and learn time management skills by practicing these sample papers.

  • Apr 25 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 14:57 ist
Sample Paper (CBSE Sample Paper 2022) has been issued by Deccan Herald for the students preparing for CBSE 10th (CBSE 10th class term 2 exam 2022) and 12th (CBSE 12th term 2 exam 2022) examinations. Let us tell you that this year CBSE exams are being conducted in two terms. CBSE class 10th and 12th second term exams will be held in April. Students will be able to improve their speed and learn time management skills by practicing the sample papers. By solving these model question papers, students will be able to know how prepared they are for the examinations, after which they will be able to rectify their shortcomings and make the right strategy for the paper.

To see the sample papers, students can directly click the links given below their subjects. There will be question paper on the left hand and solved  paper on the right hand. CBSE Term-1 had objective questions  whereas Term-2 will have subjective questions.CBSE 10th and 12th Term-2 exam will be of two hours.  Subjective type questions will be there in each subject.  For class 10th exam, each subject  will be of 40 marks. whereas in 12th, there will be 35 marks in practical subject and 40 marks in the rest of every subject.

