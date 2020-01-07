CES 2020: BOB, world's first blockchain phone unveiled

Pundi X, a fin-tech company has made a big splash at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 (January 7-10) by announcing Blok On Blok (BOB), touted to be the world's first blockchain-based mobile, in Las Vegas.

The new BOB series phone is powered by a custom mobile interface dubbed as the Function X aka f(x). It is an open source-based operating system and is developed with prime importance given to the consumer's privacy. It offers full control over to the user on how the phone is built and how the data is used.

It boasts a modular design language. It comes in a box and the user has to assemble it (the video below). The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core, 6GB RAM, and a 48MP primary camera on the back.

Must read | Facebook brings new changes to 'Privacy Checkup' tool

Another interesting thing about the f(x) OS is the dual-mode feature, which allows users to switch seamlessly between blockchain and Android (v9.0 Pie) mode.

With blockchain mode, the phone owner can make or answer call, send messages or browse the internet without a centralized service provider. This means, there will be no room for bad actors to block (denial of service), track or spy on the phone calls, messages or data.

"With growing concerns around data privacy, it’s even more important for people to have an option to control how their data is used. BOB empowers users to own their data by decentralizing all apps, websites and services," the company said.

Pundi X's BOB phone is one of very few to receive honorary innovation awards at CES 2020.

The new blockchain phone BOB will be up for pre-order on the Indiegogo website on January 7 at 9:00 am PST (10:30 pm IST() with early bird discounts. Its retail price will start at $599 (approx. Rs 43,000).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.