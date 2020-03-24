Coronavirus effect: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale postponed over nation-wide lockdown

Xiaomi earlier in the month launched the new Redmi Note 9 Pro and 9 Pro Max. The company hosted the former's first flash sale on March 17 and was slated to do the same for the Max version on March 24. But, there won't any flash sale this afternoon.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in India, the union and state governments, in a bid to contain the further spread of the pandemic, announced lockdown across the country till March 31.

So, Xiaomi has decided to cancel the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max's first flash sale in India. There is no word on when the consumers will be able to purchase the device just yet. But, given the lockdown is effective till March 31, we will get concrete information only in April.



The new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max's price starts at Rs 14,999 (Picture Credit: Xiaomi)



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max series: All you need to know

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ resolution screen with dot-display design, Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a massive 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charger in-box.

Must read | Poco X2 review: Back with the 'X' factor

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad-camera module-- 64MP+8MP ultra-wide+5MP for macro+ 5MP depth sensor on the back, and a 32MP on the front.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review: A worthy successor

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be offered in three configurations--6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It comes with three colour variants-- Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue and Glacier White.

Read more: Key difference between Redmi Note 9 Pro and 9 Pro Max

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.