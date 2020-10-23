DH News quiz- Terms and conditions

Duration of the DH-PV News Quiz:

1) The duration of the contest is 6 weeks, starting from 15th November 2020 and ending on 27th December 2020.

Entry to the DH-PV News Quiz:

1) Participants read Deccan Herald / Prajavani daily and answer the questions published in the newspapers.

2) Participants submit their answers online for Deccan Herald and through SMS in case of Prajavani.

Eligibility to participate in the DH-PV News Quiz and win prizes:

1) The Competition is open to all people residing in Karnataka. Eligibility requirements include a valid residential address, contact number and e-mail id.

2) Participation in this contest is purely voluntary.

1) Purchase of the Deccan Herald and Prajavani newspaper is necessary for participating in the News Quiz as eligible winners will need to produce some proof of participation in form of newspaper cuttings, monthly newspaper bills, etc at the end of the quiz.

2) TPML shall not charge any amount for participation in the News Quiz.

3) Employees of TPML, their relatives and organizations involved in designing and curating the news quiz, and their families will not be eligible to participate.

General Terms and Conditions for DH-PV News Quiz:

1) This contest will be governed by these standard terms and conditions. Each participant agrees that he/she has read and understood these terms and by their participation in the contest, each participant agrees to be bound by these terms. Mere participation should not be perceived as any commitment on the part of TPML to select a participant as the winner. Nothing herein amounts to a commitment by TPML to conduct further, similar, or other contests in future.

2) Incomplete information provided or failure to provide true and accurate information as stated in these terms and conditions, failure to submit proof of identification and/or original confirmation number upon collection of the Prize will automatically disqualify the participant. TPML shall have the absolute and sole discretion to determine whether any participant should be disqualified by reason of failure to abide by these terms and conditions, bad faith, fraud, or any other legitimate reason.

3) Multiple answers on the same quiz contest per person during the Contest Period shall not be entertained.

4) TPML reserves the right to change the terms and conditions of this contest, including extending, withdrawing, or discontinuing the same without notice, without assigning any reason, at its sole discretion without any liability.

5) There is no cash alternative to the stated prizes, and the prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable. TPML reserves the right to substitute either any part of Prize or whole Prize for similar prize of equal or greater value.

6) Winners will have to pay all the applicable taxes and other ancillary charges, or any tax applicable. If the winner is unable to pay the amount of charges or taxes required within the prescribed time as fixed by TPML then the gift voucher will lapse and will under no circumstances be transferable.

7) TPML shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any claims, losses, damage, costs or expenses in connection with or arising from this Competition, the redemption of or use of the Prizes.

8) To the extent only permitted by applicable law, TPML reserves the right to use the winner’s image, photograph, name and likeness in post-promotion publicity material and in advertising, marketing or promotional material in any media by any means for any purpose connected with the products/services of TPML without additional compensation or prior notice to the winner and all participants consent to the same.

9) In the event of any inconsistency between these terms and conditions and any advertising, promotional, publicity and other materials relating to or in connection with this promotion, these terms and conditions shall prevail.

10) TPML reserves the right to request proof of a participant's eligibility in the event there is a doubt over his/her eligibility for the promotion.

11) Subject to applicable laws, TPML shall not be liable for any losses, taxes, liabilities, or inconvenience suffered by any participant as a result of these terms and conditions, entering this Competition or accepting any part of the Prize.

12) TPML accepts no responsibility for difficulties experienced in submitting an entry to this Contest. TPML does not accept responsibility for (1) lost, late or undelivered entries or (2) any technical or access issue, failure, malfunction or difficulty that might hinder the ability of a participant to enter the Competition or (3) any event which may cause the Competition to be disrupted or corrupted.

13) In addition to these terms & conditions, other specific terms may be imposed by TPML from time to time to deal with any unforeseen situation. TPML also reserves the absolute right to change the terms and conditions contained herein and, or, any other rules and regulations in respect of the Competition at any time without any notice, without assigning any reason and without any liability whatsoever. Participants are requested to refer to such other terms and conditions, if any, which may be intimated separately as TPML considers fit. However, no obligation is cast on TPML to separately intimate each individual participant regarding such additional terms and conditions.

14) TPML may (i) extend (ii) terminate or suspend (iii) reduce the term of the Competition at any time due to circumstances beyond its control (iv) substitute a prize (or any part of a Prize).

15) Each participant understands that each of the officials of TPML engaged in the organization and management of this Competition including its directors, officers, partners, employees, consultants, and agents are under no obligation to render any advice or service to any participant in respect of this Competition.

16) The participant undertakes to indemnify and keep TPML harmless and indemnified against any loss, damage, claims, costs, and expenses which may be incurred or suffered by TPML due to breach of any of the terms and conditions herein contained.

17) Any disputes, differences, and/or any other matters in relation to and arising out of this Promotion and / or pertaining to these terms and conditions shall be referred to arbitration under the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996. The venue of arbitration shall be Bengaluru City. The Promotion shall be governed by and construed in accordance with applicable laws in India and will be subject to exclusive jurisdiction of the courts at Bengaluru City alone. The Rules of Indian Council of Arbitration(“Rules”) shall apply to the arbitration proceedings and the arbitration shall be conducted by a sole arbitrator to be appointed as per the Rules.

18) Each participant must ensure that his or her participation in the promotion is lawful in accordance with the laws of India. Neither TPML nor its representatives or agents shall be taken to make any representations, express or implied, as to the lawfulness of any participant's participation in the Competition.

19) Entrants are deemed to accept these terms and conditions by entering the Contest.

20) The table below gives details on prizes for the DH-PV News Quiz

1) Each participant consents to the use of information supplied by the participant in any media for future promotional, marketing and publicity purposes without any further reference or payment or other compensation to the participant, by TPML.

2) The decision of TPML will be final and binding.

To claim the prize:

1) The winner needs to submit newspaper cuttings, bills, or upload selfie with the newspaper and other details as per the requirements specified by TPML and within the stipulated timeframes to claim the prize.

2) The winners will be notified by TPML through appropriate channels.

