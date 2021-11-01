An interaction with environmental activist Dattatreya T Devare
Hello people, good morning and welcome to DH Radio
Hundreds of massive, century-old trees are being felled for road projects, big and small, in our cities. Can a 'Heritage' tag save them from indiscriminate felling?
To discuss this in detail, we have with us Dattatreya T Devare, a Bengaluru-based environmental activist, whose legal activism has already set up an elaborate process to save our trees.
Listen in to his interaction with Rasheed Kappan.
DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?
