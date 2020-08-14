DH Sparks webinar Live: Have we lived up to the ideals of India's freedom struggle?

The next edition of DH Sparks focuses on a pertinent question - 'Have we lived up to the ideals of the freedom struggle?' - one day before we celebrate 73 years of being an Independent nation.

What were the ideals of the freedom struggle? What did our founding fathers want freedom for? Was it only about achieving political freedom from the British or was there more to it? Was there a vision of India that animated our founding fathers and their followers? Or, perhaps, were there multiple visions of India? Have we lived up to them? Are those ideals and vision/visions still the right ones to live by? Are we moving away from them, or should we? As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, and we live in an India far removed, and not just in time, from August 15, 1947, these are questions to which we must return and seek answers that will help us to navigate the present life of the nation and its future. On August 14, we will discuss these issues with a diverse panel.

Speakers:

1. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Former Governor of West Bengal; Distinguished Professor of History and Politics, Ashoka University

2. Vikram Sampath, Author of 'Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past'

3. Priya Ravinchandran, Scholar; Author of the blog '15 for the Republic'

4. Aakash Singh Rathore, Author of 'Ambedkar’s Preamble: A Secret History of the Constitution of India'

This show will be moderated by Aarthi Ramachandran, Online Opinion Editor, Deccan Herald.

Watch the webinar Live here: