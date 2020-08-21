DH Sparks Live: Physical, mental wellness amid Covid-19

DH Sparks webinar Live: Physical and mental wellness in the time of Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 21 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 16:49 ist

Our next edition focuses on 'Physical and mental wellness in the time of Covid-19'.

Covid-19 has left many people with unspoken fears and anxiety issues. The manifestations of the pandemic have triggered a profound sense of loneliness, hopelessness and depression among people. Will the uncertainty of the future take a serious toll on our mental health? How does one brave through the turmoil? Is there a healthy way to cope with stress? Should mental health be treated as a public health crisis? We debate with our experts in this edition of DH Sparks.

Watch the webinar Live here:

Speakers:
1. Anna Chandy, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, The Live Love Laugh Foundation
2. Prakriti Poddar, Expert in mental health; MD, Poddar Foundation
3. Swetha Subbiah, Founder, Sweat by Swetha
4. Y G Muralidharan, Founder Trustee, Consumer Rights Education and Awareness Trust, Bengaluru
5. Dr. K Sekar, Professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS

This show will be moderated by Prakriti Poddar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
mental health
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

Scientists peer inside mummified Egyptian animals

Scientists peer inside mummified Egyptian animals

Poison a favoured weapon in Russia?

Poison a favoured weapon in Russia?

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

 