Easy ideas for everyday table settings

The dining table is an empty canvas that should inspire us to get creative, to add colour and a new flavour to our lives every day. It is where we spend time as a family and make memories to cherish.

Everyday table setting doesn't have to be a mundane and mechanical chore. At the same time, styling a tabletop doesn't have to be a laborious and time-consuming task. With some quick and easily adaptable ideas, you can set the stage for memorable moments with your family every single day.

Statement accent pieces: Every family has a collection of their favourite accent pieces. Put them to good use to instantly impart a rich character to your table setting. You can go for slightly exaggerated options on special occasions by adding scaled up or opulent accent pieces for that extra pizzazz.

Vibrant flowers: With their colours and fragrances, flowers add a burst of freshness to the table. Read up a bit on how to take care of different kinds of flowers, so they remain fresh for longer. Play around with the vases for a little more fun.

Colourful fruit basket: Decorating with fruits isn't difficult. With their varied colours and shapes, fresh fruits are a soothing sight. Place them in a tiered stand or a crystal or silver bowl, or simply a charming wicker basket, and you are done.

Candles and T-light holders: Why wait for special occasions when you can instantly brighten up the dining table with a diverse range of candles and T-light holders? They allow you to create a mellow ambience.

A showstopper centrepiece: It could be an antique piece or a modern sculpture, a large tray or a collection of spires; place it strategically on the table. Once in a while, you could opt for a quirky decor item to lighten up things.

Table runners: On festive occasions, use exclusive silk, organza, embroidered or sequined table runners. If you want to get a little more creative, try out a fragrant runner woven with tuberose flowers—perfect for occasions like Diwali.

Pretty potted plants: Freshness, vitality and natural energy—plants bring all of that and more. If you can bring in a flowering plant on your table, it's spring every day. A beautiful potted plant can be as much a showstopper as any expensive curio.

Decorative cutlery holders: Everyday utility articles like cutlery holders are available in fun and creative designs. Keep a collection of them and rotate them now and then.

Crystalware: You may think your precious crystalware collection deserves a special occasion, but take it out on an ordinary day and see how special it makes you feel. Everyday dining doesn't have to be bereft of such surprise, opulent elements.

Dried twigs arrangement: Put together a centrepiece using dried twigs, leaves and flowers.

Serving dishes: Presenting food in dishes and platters of various heights and sizes adds visual interest to the table. A clever mix of materials and colours also goes a long way in creating an impressive look.

Cake stands and cookie jars: We all have a collection of charming cake stands and cookie jars of different styles and makes. Use them to decorate the table—you can also serve cut fruits, desserts or salads on the cake stand.

(Ajay Arya is founder and interior designer at A Square Designs, a firm that specializes in interiors for residential and commercial spaces)