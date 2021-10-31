Eco-friendly bed lamps with an artistic touch

This Deepavali can be made special with eco-friendly bed lamps made from recycled paper lighting up our houses. These lamps can help elevate our moods and also add a dash of elegance to our decors. They are also a perfect choice for gifting purposes.

Paper Seed Co., a social enterprise based in Pakshikere on the outskirts of Mangaluru, which has come up with handcrafted bed lamps made from recycled paper and cloth, for the festival of lights.

“Instead of Goodu Deepa and Diyas for the festival of lights, we created bed lamps using recycled paper and cloth. They are designer bed lamps, with emphasis on Mangaluru tradition and art, including the Yakshagana. The lamps depicts the rich coastal tradition,” said Nithin Vas, founder of Paper Seed Co.

He said: “These bed lamps are produced in different shapes and sizes and are available in five varieties presently. Apart from traditional touch, we have also given them a contemporary look. The Paper Seed Co. will come out with more designs soon,” he said.

Paper Seed Co. operates on the basic idea of reduce, reuse and recycle, with a strong commitment towards Mother Nature. Every product at the Paper Seed Co. are handcrafted and prepared from recycled materials, with minimal exposure to chemicals.

The Paper Seed Co. had also introduced Tricolour seed badges made from areca sheath, which grows into a plant when planted in soil, as part of Independence Day celebrations. It has also created eco-friendly Seed Rakhis made from areca sheath embedded with seeds, for this year’s Raksha Bandhan. In order to minimise threats posed by masks, it had also launched eco-friendly face masks that will grow into plants when discarded.

Check out latest DH videos here