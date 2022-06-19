Father's Day: my dad, my hero

While one may argue that one does not need a special day to honour our fathers; it is a fact that we do tend to take our dads for granted, and Father's Day just nudges us to cherish them a little more.

On this Father’s Day, here are heartfelt tributes to these famous dads.

Avshreya, an advocate, and Atisha, a fashion retail student speak about their father, politician Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Sarod player Ayaan Ali Khan pays tribute to his father and guru, sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan. Radico Khaitan scion Abhishek Khaitan celebrates his industrialist dad Lalit Khaitan. Musician and dancer Bhavana Reddy, the younger daughter of Kuchipudi icon Raja Reddy, acknowledges her father's legacy.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy

“Home is where my dad is," said Avshreya, elder daughter of Rudy. “My darling dad has been my anchor, best friend, champion, confidante and number one supporter. My father believes no dream is too big or small to be perused with passion. I would like to imbibe each of his qualities—wisdom, patience, empathy, unwavering determination, strength and perseverance.”

Younger daughter Atisha said, “It’s not what my dad taught me but what I have seen my dad practise that makes him special in my eyes. He treats everyone the same and is always respectful towards everyone. I’ve seen him deal with every adverse situation with a smile. He dons the hats of a politician, pilot, an eloquent speaker and a great dad. Since I was little, people used to say that I look just like him and my reply was, ‘Yes. I’m very handsome!”

Raja Reddy

Bhavana has followed in the steps of her father, Kuchipudi exponent and guru, Raja Reddy.

"The most precious gift I have got from my father is his legacy of dance. I’ve inherited his passion for music and dance. He taught me that perseverance and hard work are the only keys to success. He has many qualities like a calm temperament, and a dignified and sociable nature and we share many values. However, I am not him and am very much my own person.”

She rounds off in a lighter vein, “There is one thing I would not like to inherit from him and that’s his habit of waking up late!”

Bhavana Reddy and Raja Reddy. Credit: Bhavana Reddy

Amjad Ali Khan

Ayaan Ali Khan said his relationship with his dad, sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, alternates between father-child and guru-shishya.

"It is like a relationship with two people—Batman and Bruce Wayne!" said Ayaan. "But seriously, it's a privilege to be the son of a monumental icon. He has been the most patient teacher and the most loving father. Abba’s teaching and philosophy are beyond music; it’s a way of life.

"It did take me time to distinguish between him as a father and as a guru. The realization happened as I grew older. Though our father has been a very strict traditionalist, he has always believed in adapting to change.”



Ayaan Ali Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Khan. Credit: Ayaan Ali Khan





Lalit Khaitan and Abhishek Khaitan of Radico Khaitan



Lalit Khaitan

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, confessed that when he was entrusted with the task of stepping into the shoes of his father, Lalit Khaitan, chairman and managing director of Radico Khaitan, he felt it was a big challenge.

"However, the learnings from my father who relentlessly led the business from the front through all adversities encouraged me to steer the company ahead on its growth trajectory.”

Reflecting on his relationship with his father, Abhishek said, "he is my coach, mentor, and closest confidante.

"The best advice my father has given me is to understand the pulse on the ground. A true leader should always be aware of his customer's preferences, how their expectations are evolving and our scale of influence."

