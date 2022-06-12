Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

With the southwest monsoon arriving in Karnataka, city-dwellers are looking to escape the crawling traffic and the pollution. The weather gurus have predicted average to above-average rainfall this season, making this the perfect time to pack your bags and see what Karnataka has to offer. We have curated five destinations in the state that cover every type of traveller, from the beach bum to the history buff.

Hampi

Visiting Hampi during the monsoon is a treat that must be experienced first-hand. The ruins of Hampi, which have survived the ravages of time for almost seven centuries, command reverence against the backdrop of the orange and purple skies. Though it is always awe-inspiring to visit the sprawling ruins of the once prosperous capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, it becomes unbearably hot in the summer. The stone structures and boulders around the area radiate heat and make it a task to walk/cycle the almost 29 square km area.



Boulder formations around Hampi. Credit: Parul Gupta on Unsplash



The winter months are peak tourism time, which might dampen some travellers' experience. But if you time your visit right, the start of the monsoon will make visiting Hampi a pleasant and reflective experience. Travellers can climb the boulders around the area and have a view of the entire city.

Sit and picture what life must have been like in the fourteenth century when merchants traded diamonds and ivory in Hampi, which used to be one of the wealthiest cities in the world.

Coorg

Maybe the most popular tourist destination in Karnataka, Coorg, deserves all the hype. Coorg is one of those destinations you can visit with anyone willing to tag along or even solo. The sheer variety of experiences on offer ensures there's something for everyone. For coffee enthusiasts, scenic tours of the lush coffee plantations will educate you on the coffee growing and harvesting process. The bonus is tasting the freshest possible coffee.



Coorg. Credit: Deepak P on Unsplash



Everything from white water rafting to rappelling down cliff faces is on the menu for the more adventurous type. Skip the resorts and homestays and stay at one of the many campsites in Coorg. Madekeri, Gonikoppal, Suntikoppa etc. are all chock-full of camping options.

Timing is again crucial here since peak monsoon might become too extreme to enjoy outdoor activities. But the many waterfalls of Coorg become roaring must-see spectacles during monsoon. The monsoon makes the already lush scenery of the district even more scenic. Therefore, the end of summer/the start of monsoon is the best time to visit Coorg.

Gokarna

Monsoon might not sound like the best time to visit a beach town, but it has its perks.

Boasting some of the most pristine beaches in the country, Gokarna is a beach town through and through. The most popular things to do in Gokarna are watersports, treks along the scenic beachfront, and boat rides to the famously isolated Paradise beach. But these are all activities best enjoyed in the summer or winter months in Gokarna.



Credit: Athulkrishna M R on Unsplash



Gokarna during the monsoon is for people who aren't interested in too much sightseeing or adventure. A perfect time to relax, Gokarna is the least crowded in the monsoon. Lesser crowds also mean off-season discounts, a win-win for the more chilled-out traveller. The sea becomes wild and beautiful; if you're content with watching its majesty from a distance, the monsoon is the time for you.

Ramanagara

For residents of Bangalore, visiting Coorg, Gokarna or Hampi can be impractical. So for the perpetually busy person looking for a day outing, Ramanagara provides the perfect getaway for a day or two. Only 50 km from Bangalore Airport, Ramanagara is an easy road trip away. A very popular tourist destination for people looking to get out of the city, Ramanagara is usually crowded with families and kids. But the monsoon season is less crowded and prettier.



Credit: Karnataka Tourism



The red soil, the granite and the rushing Cauvery river all sparkle when the monsoon rains hit. Rock climbing at SRS Hills, the famous Ramanagara silk cocoon market, and many treks, campsites, and adventure sports are some fun ways to spend a day in Ramanagara.

Jog Falls

Every other destination on this list can be visited during most months of the year. But Jog Falls, in the Shimoga district, is meant to be visited in the monsoon. The rain-fed waterfalls are a disappointing trickle during the summer. But the monsoon swells up the Sharavati river and makes Jog falls a sight to behold. A combination of four waterfalls, Jog drops vertically, almost 850 feet.



Credit: Sharad Bhat on Unsplash



During the monsoon, the gates of the Linganamakki dam on the Sharavati river are opened on Sundays. A permanent mist is created around the falls due to the sheer drop of millions of litres of water. But since monsoon is the on-season, be prepared for large crowds. Jog falls is one of the most visited places in Karnataka, the biggest untiered waterfall in India. If you're visiting Gokarna, Jog falls is an easy day trip from there.