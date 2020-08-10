Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, Vu LED smart TVs and more

Walmart-owned Flipkart kicked off the Big Saving Days on August 6 offering huge discounts on consumer electronics, fashion apparel, sports equipment, and other sundries. As the five-day promotional sale campaign is coming to end later tonight, the company is giving up to 75% off and also lucrative exchange deals on smart TVs from big brands including Samsung, Vu, Xiaomi, Sony, LG, among others.

Here are some of the best smart TV deals on Flipkart Saving Days 2020 sale:

Samsung's The Frame 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV (QA55LS03TAKXXL)

It can be bought for Rs 81,999 against MRP Rs 1,29,900 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off on Citi Bank, ICICI and Axis Bank card users. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 7000 extra discount via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

The Frame smart TV boasts Samsung Quantum Dot technology and comes with Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+Hotstar|Youtube, operating system: Tizen, resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels, sound output: 40 W, refresh rate: 120 Hz, motion sensor, 4 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB port, and in-built Wi-Fi.

Sony X7400H 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (KD-55X7400H)

It can be bought for Rs 63,999 against MRP Rs 94,900 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off on Citi Bank, ICICI and Axis Bank card users. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 7000 extra discount via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

The Sony X7400H comes with apps: Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube, operating system: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), powerful X1 processor, resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels, sound output: 20W, refresh rate: 50 Hz, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB port and in-built Wi-Fi.

LG 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UM7300PTA)

It can be bought for Rs 56,999 against MRP Rs 86,990 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off on Citi Bank, ICICI and Axis Bank card users. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 7000 extra discount via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

The LG LED TV comes with webOS operating system, apps: YouTube, Netflix and Disney+Hotstar, DTS Virtual:X. resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels, sound output: 20W, refresh rate: 50 Hz, 3 x HDMI ports, 3 x USB port , and in-built Wi-Fi.

Thomson UD9 124cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (50TH1000)

It can be bought for Rs 24,999 against MRP Rs 41,999 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off on Citi Bank, ICICI and Axis Bank card users. Additionally, you can avail up to extra ₹7000 discounts via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

The Thomson TV comes with apps: Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, operating system: Android, resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels, sound output: 20W, refresh rate: 60 Hz, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB port and in-built Wi-Fi.

Vu Cinema 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43UA)

It can be bought for Rs 21,999 against MRP Rs 28,000 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off on Citi Bank, ICICI and Axis Bank card users. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 7000 extra discount via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

The Xiaomi Mi TV comes with apps: Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube, operating system: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), resolution: full HD (1920x 1080p), sound output: 40W, refresh rate: 60 Hz, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB port and in-built Wi-Fi.

Xiaomi Mi 4A 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV

It can be bought for Rs 17,999 against MRP Rs 19,999 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off on Citi Bank, ICICI and Axis Bank card users. Additionally, you can avail up to extra Rs 7000 discount via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

The Xiaomi Mi TV comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube, operating system: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), resolution: full HD (1920x 1080p), sound output: 20W, refresh rate: 60 Hz, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB port and in-built Wi-Fi.

Realme 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32)

It can be bought for Rs 12,999 against MRP Rs 14,999 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off on Citi Bank, ICICI and Axis Bank card users. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 7000 extra discount via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

The Realme TV comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube, operating system: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768p), sound output: 25W, refresh rate: 60 Hz, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB port and in-built Wi-Fi.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.