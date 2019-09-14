Gadgets Weekly: Apple iPhone 11, Galaxy A50s and more

It was one of the busiest weeks in the gadgets circuit as Apple, Samsung and other companies unveiled their new line of flagship phones, smart wearables, and related accessories.

Here are prominent products that made their debut this week (September 8-14):

Apple Special Event 2019

This edition of Gadget Weekly can very well be called be as Apple Week, as the Cupertino-based company launched a bevy of products.

After weeks speculations and leaks, Apple finally took the wraps of the company's new mobile iPhone 11 along with 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Watch Series 5 and iPad (7th Gen) at Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino on September 10, 2019.

The new iPhone 11, the successor of the company's most popular mobile of 2018, iPhone XR. It comes with 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD display (1792x828p) and on the back, it comes with anodised aluminium shell with sturdy glass on top.

One of the big upgrade coming in the iPhone 11 is photography hardware. It boasts dual cameras (12MP, f/1.8 wide cam + 12MP 120-degree wide cam)with ultra-wide camera shot capability, night mode and 4K at 60 fps. It is being offered in three storages-- 64GB,128GB, and 256GB with prices starting at Rs 64,990 from September 27 onwards.

Barring the screen size and the battery, the iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) and the Pro Max (6.5-inch) have the same design and internal hardware.



The new iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro (Picture Credit: Apple)



Both the iPhone 11 Pro series models flaunt glass design with sturdy stainless steel chassis. They can survive for up to 4 meters underwater close to 30 minutes.

Read more | Apple iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Under-the-hood, the phones come packed with triple 12MP primary camera (standard + ultrawide + telephoto) on the back. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max come with five hours extra battery life than their respective predecessors.



The new Watch Series 5 (Picture Credit: Apple)



Though the Apple Watch Series 5 is identical to the predecessor in term of design, it comes with big upgrade in terms of internal hardware. Also, it boasts always-on retina, which has been awaited by fans for long. Other notable features include built-in compass, upgraded fall detection sensor, optical heart sensor in addition electrical sensor for ECG (Electrocardiogram) reading, new Apple S5 dual-core processor.



The new iPad (7th gen) with 10.2-inch Retina Display (Picture Credit: Apple)



As far as the new iPad (7th gen) is concerned, it is touted to be the true laptop-alternate. It sports a 10.2-inch retina display with Apple Pencil support. Inside, it comes with Apple A10 Fusion chipset, 32GB/128GB storage and runs on iPadOS, which promises desktop-like experience.

Read more | Everything Apple announced at Special Event 2019

Samsung Galaxy A50s and A30s series



Galaxy A50s and A30s series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



The new Galaxy A50s comes with Galaxy A50s comes with 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080x2340p) super AMOLED-based Infinity-U display, Samsung's proprietary Exynos 9611 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie-based OneUI, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) and a massive 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports 15W fast charging.

On the hand, the mid-range Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560p) super AMOLED-based Infinity-V screen, Exynos 7904 octa-core 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB, Android Pie OS, 4,000mAh battery (with 15W fast charging support), primary triple-camera 25MP+ 5MP+8MP (ultra wide) on the back and a 16MP front shooter.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy A50s, A30s launched with prices starting at Rs 16,999

Tagg ZeroG



ZeroG earphones (Picture credit: Tagg)



The new Tagg ZeroG comes equipped with 2*6.1mm dual drivers, which promises to deliver high definition sound. It is powered by Qualcomm 3020 chipset and with Bluetooth 5.0 support, it can work wirelessly up to 10 meters (around 30 feet) range.

The Tagg ZeroG earphones come with capacitive touch controls on both sides that allows users to attend calls, play and pause music directly from the earbuds. It boasts CVC 8.0 microphone in the earbuds, which reduces the ambient sounds ensuring uninterrupted clear calls and enhanced music listening experience.

The new earphones weigh just 7 grams each and come with IPX5 rating for splash and sweat resistance. Each earbud of TAGG ZeroG is powered by 40mAh battery which provides 5 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. Additionally, the sleek storage case of the earphones come with an integrated power bank (500mAh) that can charge the device up to 6 times, providing the overall playback time of more than 35 hours. It takes close to 2 hours fully charge the earphones. Tagg ZeroG costs Rs 4,999.

Amazfit GTR



Amazfit GTR (Picture Credit: Huami)



Xiaomi-backed Huami launched the new smart wearable Amazfit GTR for Rs 10,999.

It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. It comes in 47.2 mm standard edition in three variants-- titanium, stainless steel, and aluminium alloy.

The Amazift GTR comes with BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis Geomagnetic sensor, Pressure sensor, Ambient Light sensor, 50 meters water-resistant, app notifications, incoming calls, and others.

It offers 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running, and workout. Another interesting thing to note in the Amazfit GTR is that once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, and much more. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy not only the long battery life to go on trips or long runs, but also the GPS + GLONASS double positioning that ensures a highly accurate route track, the company said.

Realme XT

Oppo sister-brand Realme earlier in the week launched the new mid-range phone Realme XT in India. The highlight of the new device is photography hardware.



Realme XT (Picture Credit: Realme India/Twitter)



The new Android phone boasts triple camera - a primary 64MP(with ISOCELL sensor), an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Realme XT sports 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED dot-notch display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the back, it flaunts glossy shell with Gorilla Glass 5 series shield on top. The company has used the same protection glass coating for the front panel. Its price starts at Rs 15,999.

Read more | All you need to know about Realme XT

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.