Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Here's what to expect in Samsung's new flagship

The world's leading smartphone maker, Samsung, earlier in the month announced to host the second edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5.

Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the launch programme will be an online-only event. Going by Samsung's official video teaser, it will be unveiling Galaxy Note20 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note20: What we know so far

Samsung's Note series, which began its journey in 2011 set new industry standards including the S Pen stylus and also in terms of the massive display panel. Though it had 5.3-inch, it was considered too big and even got mocked by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and he went on to say that fingers were better than a stylus and the latter was prone to get misplaced.

But, the Galaxy Note was an instant hit among consumers, particularly with corporates and with each iteration through the years, Samsung has improved the Galaxy Note series in terms of display quality, performance and utility of the S Pen and the last premium Note series model, the Galaxy Note 10+ was undeniably the most versatile mobile of 2019.

Now, people, both tech critics, and fans have high expectations for the upcoming Galaxy Note20 series.

Dutch tech blog WinFuture citing sources have claimed that the top-end Galaxy Note20 Ultra model would come with 6.9-inch WQHD+ (3200x1440p) super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 508ppi (pixels per inch), 19.3:9 aspect ratio and support up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and HDR10+.

Like the Galaxy Note10+ series, the successor too will have maximum space for fully functional display with some spaced dedicated to front-camera for selfies and face unlock system.

It is also touted to be the first phone in the industry to feature Corning's Gorilla Glass 7 series shield and would be incorporated on both the front and the back on top with premium metal casing.

Also, it is expected to come with IP68 certification, meaning that the device will be capable to survive underwater up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is expected to come with two colour options--Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

And yes, the Galaxy Note20 series will have a separate slot for the S Pen at the base and the stylus is expected to with upgraded features (more details below).

Processor, RAM, and storage

The Galaxy S20 Ultra series was the most beefed-up phone to date to come from the house Samsung. I am expecting the Galaxy Note20 Ultra to get similar treatment from the company.

Word on the street is that the Galaxy Note20 is most likely to come with Samsung's in-house silicon Exynos 990 series, but this model will be limited to Europe, India and select global regions. In other markets such as the US, China, the Galaxy Note20 series is almost confirmed to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 or the latest 865+ series processor.

Both the Exynos 990 and the Snapdragon 865 series chipsets are expected to have a similar processing power, but rest assured the Galaxy Note20 series will offer buttery smooth performance and can support most of the top-notch graphics intense games in the Google Play Store.

Also, speculations are rife that Samsung and Microsoft have struck a deal to offer xCloud game streaming service as part of the Xbox Game Pass with the Galaxy Note 20Ultra.

Also, the Galaxy Note20 series is expected to come with advanced Dex support, wherein the former can connect to any Microsoft Windows-powered PC wirelessly. Previously, the Samsung devices used to be physically tethered to the computers for screen mirroring.

Samsung's Galaxy Note20 series will come with Android 10-based One UI 2.5, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage with the option to expand via microSD card.

Battery:

As far as the battery is concerned, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is expected to come with 4,500mAh cell and 45W fast charger in-box. Additionally, it will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

Camera:

Samsung's Galaxy Note20 Ultra is said to boast the triple-camera module. It will have the main 108MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 0.8-micron sensor pixels) backed by ultra-wide-angle 12MP sensor (f/2.2 and 1.4-micron sensor pixels), 12MP periscope (with f/3.0, 1.0-micron sensor pixels, 5x optical zoom capability) and LED flash. It also supports 8K 30FPS video recording and 50x hybrid zoom.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it is said to house a 10MP sensor. It is also said to support full HD video recording.

S Pen

The S Pen will be more sensitive to touch than ever before and will have a latency of just 9ms. This will come handy in taking notes on the screen and also drawing images. Given the processing power, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra users will be able to do a project or create presentations without any hassle.



Samsung Galaxy Note10+ with S Pen stylus. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, S Pen will also be able to perform more functions in terms of operating a camera to capture photos, zoom in and out, and much other stuff.

Furthermore, we expect S Pen to add a fun element to photography with a 3D-based Augmented Reality Doodle feature. Users can let their creativity go wild with the caricatures or draw on the photos such as stars, add captions, and do more.

Price:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is likely to be priced more than $1000 in the US and in India, likely to cost around Rs one lakh if not more. If the device does come with the specifications mentioned above, it will be a worthy purchase.

Samsung's generic model Galaxy Note20 is expected to come with most of the features seen in the Galaxy Note20 Ultra but will differ in certain aspects such as camera and battery capacity. And, will cost a little less.

