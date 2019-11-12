Google drops 49 adware-laced apps from Play store

Trend Micro's mobile security researchers have found 49 bad Android apps on the Google Play store. They are said to be laced with adware and come with sophisticated code to avoid detection from security trackers.

The 49 apps have a combined installation of more than 3 million and they used to offer as photography editors, gaming apps for Android mobiles. But, they never delivered the services, instead stealthily create a shortcut on the home screen and hide inside to push ads.



Adware clones as Chrome browser to avoid detection (Picture Credit: Trend Micro)



Also, it disguises as a Chrome browser app (above) and when pressed, it will flood the full-page ads annoying the user. Advanced coding enables the app to work differently depending on the version of the Android OS on the phone. If you have Android 8.0 or later version, the apps cannot create a shortcut without the user consent. But, if you have an older version, apps will be hard to detect.

Even if the mobile owner decides to remove the app, the shortcut gets removed and the user would assume it is out of the system. But, the malicious continue to thrive inside the phone.

Taking note of the issue, Google has removed all the 49 malicious apps (below) from the Play store.



49 malicious Android app detected on Google Play store (Picture Credit: Trend Micro)



Android mobile users will be hoping this won't repeat in the near future, as the search engine giant has teamed up with three cyber-security companies-- ESET, OutLook, and Zimperium to form App Defense Alliance.

The company will be integrating the flagship Google Play Protect detection systems with each partner’s scanning engines to keep an eagle eye on malware in the Android ecosystem.

The App Defense Alliance system will be powered by a combination of advanced machine learning and static/dynamic analysis technique and over time, the system will be able to create a dataset of critical points, which will be used as reference to screen new apps and only if they pass the criteria, they will be allowed to enter Play Store.

Read more | Google forms App Defense Alliance, wages war on Malware



App Defense Alliance logo (Picture Credit: Google)



Here's how to safeguard your mobile phone from adware and other malicious threats:

1) Whether you have an Android mobile or iOS-based iPhone, always stay updated with the latest software. Both Google and Apple send regularly send firmware — especially security patches monthly or on a priority basis, whenever they detect threats. So, make sure you install the latest software.

2) Another good practice is to install a premium Antivirus software on mobile, which offers 24x7 protection. They are equipped to detect threats quickly whenever you unknowingly visit a shady website

3) Never ever open emails or SMS and click URL links sent from unknown senders

4) Also, never install apps from unfamiliar publishers.

5) Always download apps from Google Play or Apple App store only. Never install from any third-party app store.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.