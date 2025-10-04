Hide and squeak

<p class="bodytext">"It’s a beautiful day,” said Rohan, gazing out at the clear blue sky. “Let’s get on our <br />cycles and ride around town.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Sounds wonderful,” said Rohit wistfully, “but have you forgotten we have Kannada tuition?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Why must we study when others are enjoying themselves?” groaned Rohan. “After all, thanks to Bheemanna sir, we are now doing much better in Kannada. He is an amazing teacher, but this Saturday morning is perfect for cycling.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Isn’t that Sharad?” said Rohit, joining his twin at the window, and indicating a boy some distance away. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Rohan nodded. “Yes, and Naresh is with him, both on their bicycles. We should be out there. Shall we ask Rashmi didi to tell Sir that we are ill and need fresh air?” </p>.<p class="bodytext">“That won’t work,” said Rohit. In a respectful tone, he added, “Didi would die for us, but not lie for us.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“She only has to tell Bheemanna sir that we are not at home,” persisted Rohan. “Since we shall not be indoors, it will be the truth.” </p>.Ajji to don a suit again!.<p class="bodytext">Rohit shook his head. “When Bheemanna sir asks where we are, Didi will not make excuses for us if she knows we are dodging tuition.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have to hide,” said Rohan urgently. “Didi will hunt awhile, and then tell Bheemanna sir we are missing. The moment he leaves, we’ll escape. Later, we can think up an explanation.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“But where can we conceal ourselves?” asked Rohit, the <br />less quick-witted of the two. “Bheemanna sir will arrive in five minutes.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The closet on the landing,” his brother replied promptly. As the twins dashed upstairs, the doorbell rang. “Today, of all days, Sir is early,” grumbled Rohan. “Hurry! In we go.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">It was not Bheemanna sir. The twins could hear their sister greet their classmate. “Come in, Akshay,” she said warmly. “I’ll call Rohan and Rohit.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Rohan and Rohit were not surprised. Akshay had come to meet the master. For someone who had not been studying Kannada long, Akshay had learnt the language well. He was, however (much to the twins’ bewilderment), eager to improve further. Akshay, therefore, dropped in occasionally to benefit from Bheemanna sir’s expert instruction. Opening the closet door slightly, <br />Rohan whispered, “Akshay, come quickly.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">“What ___” Akshay began, just as Rashmi reentered the drawing-room. “I can’t find ___” she said, sounding puzzled, ceasing abruptly for Akshay had vanished. The twins had pulled him into their hideout.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It was stuffy inside. The boys were squashed together in a small space, which housed an assortment of detergents and cleaning appliances. The closet could barely accommodate two people, and for three it was a tight squeeze. Tall Akshay had to crouch to keep his head from hitting the ceiling. Feeling claustrophobic, he was about to step out when Rashmi started speaking again: “There must be a good reason for their absence, Sir,” she said. “They would never be disrespectful enough to deliberately miss a class with you.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The listening twins squirmed uneasily, not merely from physical discomfort. As for Akshay, it was not his conscience pricking him, but the stiff hairs of a cobweb-clearing device, which was jammed under his nose.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I’ll wait for them,” announced Bheemanna sir, settling himself by the window.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Taking a step back to prevent the closet from keeling over, Rohit couldn’t stop his shoes from squeaking. “What was that?” demanded Bheemanna sir, jerking forward.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Probably a rat, Sir,” said Rashmi soothingly. </p>.<p class="bodytext">When she departed to make a cup of tea for him, Bheemanna sir sprang from his chair. “I certainly smell a rat,” he muttered, ascending the stairs. He had just reached the landing when Akshay, whose nostrils were being uncomfortably assailed by the bristles of the broom, sneezed violently.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Startled, Rohan let go of the inner bolt he had been clutching, and the closet door flew open. Brushes, bottles and buckets tumbled out with a clatter. The boys fell out along with them, almost knocking down the tutor.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As Rashmi came rushing in, Bheemanna sir said calmly. “What a lot of time your brothers have wasted, my dear! I had planned to forego our session today, since the weather is suitable for outdoor activities. Anyway, it’s not too late. Rohan and Rohit, run along to meet your friends, while I spend a profitable hour with Akshay.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Tumba dhanyavaadagalu, Sir,” said the grateful twins.</p>