Incredible India and its struggles with domestic tourism

Lama’s research has focused on sustainable tourism in Sikkim through community empowerment. The marginalisation of local communities could be addressed with a more decentralised approach, he said. The west Sikkim town of Yuksom may have some of the answers. The local authority and an NGO help craftspeople, artists, and tour guides in the region find employment. Lama notes that the system does not allow a few to tie up with the tour operator and monopolise activities — “Tourists are assigned to homestays run by the locals and they try to make it inclusive and fair so that everyone gets work.”