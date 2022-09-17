India-China: A détente still looks distant

Ever since the standoff between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh started in April-May 2020, New Delhi has been stating that Beijing is violating bilateral agreements signed in 1993 and 1996, by amassing a large number of troops along the disputed boundary between the two nations and making several attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India repeatedly stated that China’s attempt to “unilaterally alter the status quo” along the LAC was “unacceptable”.

New Delhi’s emphasis on restoring the status quo along the de facto boundary between India and China was renewed on May 9 this year. India’s aim is to restore the status quo ante as of April 2020 along its LAC in China, General Manoj Pande said, just days after taking over as the new chief of the Indian Army.

Also Read | No sign of thaw between India, China as both Modi, Xi attend SCO summit

But is this restoration of the status quo possible at all?

“The disengagements at some of the face-off points on the LAC have resulted in the creation of buffer zones within which neither side can conduct patrolling,” says Lt Gen D S Hooda, who retired as the chief of the Northern Command of the Indian Army in 2016. “Therefore,” he tells DH, “it could be said that the situation is already different from what existed prior to April 2020 when India was patrolling up to its perception of the LAC.”

India and China had the first instance of disengagement in Galwan Valley —the site of the violent face-off that had taken place on June 15, 2020. The Indian Army had lost 20 of its soldiers in the clash, while the Chinese PLA much later acknowledged four casualties on its side. A fortnight later, the two sides had mutually agreed to pull back troops.

The withdrawal of the Indian Army troops from the site of the clash to reciprocate the pullback by the Chinese PLA, as well as the moratorium on patrolling resulted in the creation of a 3-km-long ‘buffer zone’ (about 1.5 km on each side) by July 6, 2020.

Also Read | One problem less on border: Jaishankar on LAC pullback

Negotiations between Indian and Chinese diplomats and military commanders over the next seven months then resulted in the disengagement of troops from the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso in February 2021.

The spurs of the mountain range on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso jut towards the lake like the fingers of the palm, with the first spur, Finger 1, at the westernmost end and Finger 8 at the easternmost end. India claims that Finger 8 marks the LAC, contrary to China’s stance that it goes through Finger 4.

The Indian Army had earlier regularly sent soldiers from its permanent base at the Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3 for patrolling all the way up to Finger 8. But it had to suspend patrols after a scuffle between its troops and the Chinese soldiers near Finger 4 in May 2020. The PLA had later built bunkers and observation posts and had deployed additional troops in the area, denying access to the Indian Army to its earlier patrolling limit.

The February 2021 deal, however, created an 8-km-long buffer zone between Finger 3 and Finger 8 on India’s side of the LAC on the Pangong Tso northern bank, with a moratorium on patrolling by both sides.

Also Read: India to tread cautiously in engagements with China

India also had to vacate the dominating heights in the Kailash range, giving up the strategic advantage it had gained over China during an overnight operation on the southern bank of the lake in August 2020.

As the opposition parties questioned the Pangong Tso disengagement deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government clarified that India had maintained its right to patrol up to Finger 8 while clinching the deal with China. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on February 11, 2021 that patrolling would be resumed when both sides reached an agreement. However, even though more than 18 months have passed, the Indian Army has not yet resumed patrolling in the area.

Ceased deployments

Next came the deal for withdrawal of troops by both sides from Gogra Post, also known as Patrolling Point 17A. The Indian Army and the Chinese PLA “ceased forward deployments in the area”, the government stated in a press release on August 6, 2021, instead of referring to the moratorium on patrolling, apparently to avoid criticism from the opposition parties.

Eminent strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney, however, called it a ‘win-win’ deal for China, as it had created a 5-km-long buffer zone, with India losing access to the Gogra Post.

Also Read | LAC pullback ends amid buzz that India lost ground

India and China, of late, ended a year-long stalemate in negotiation and secured another disengagement deal, which made both sides “cease forward deployments” in the Gogra-Hotsprings area that is, Patrolling Point 15 (PP15) between September 8 and 12.

Konchok Stanzin, the local councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, tells DH that as India agreed to withdraw its troops from the face-off point at PP15 to Karam Singh Hill, it actually ended up turning a stretch of more than 40 km in its own territory into another no-patrol buffer zone.

The disengagement deals between June 2020 and September 2022 did result in the withdrawal of troops from four face-off points along the LAC. But each deal also made India leave vast tracts of land within its territory vulnerable to future aggression by China.

This raises the question of whether China managed to achieve – at least partially, if not fully – the strategic objective behind the aggressive moves it launched along its disputed boundary with India two-and-a-half years ago.

Transgression attempts

Gen (retd) Ved Malik, former Indian Army chief, pointed out on social media that the Chinese PLA might take advantage of patrolling moratoriums in buffer zones. He suggested that India must continue “non-physical surveillance” over buffer zones to pre-empt any new transgression attempts by China.

Also Read: India, China complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings

The creation of buffer zones also ended up making the restoration of the pre-April 2020 status quo difficult. China, on September 9, stated that it would never accept restoration of the status quo, because it had been created based on “illegal crossings” by India.

Contrary to speculation triggered by the recent disengagement at PP15 on the LAC, the Prime Minister did not have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Uzbekistan on Friday. “Given that the India-China border is not peaceful, the relationship between the two countries is not normal,” Gautam Bambawale, New Delhi’s former envoy to Beijing, tells DH. “This state of affairs was reflected in the absence of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Uzbekistan.”

The standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh has still not passed. The Chinese PLA continues to block the Indian Army’s access to Patrol Points 10, 11, 12, 12A and 13 by deploying troops in Depsang Bulge. A similar face-off is ongoing in Demchok on the LAC. The two armies also continue to have a large number of troops deployed in the “depth areas” on both sides of the disputed boundary. A détente still appears distant.