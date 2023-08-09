Infosys Foundation's multi-city cultural festival to begin on October 16

Infosys Foundation on Tuesday said the second edition of its multi-city cultural festival, organised in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, will commence on October 16.
The events, to be held across eight cities, will promote India’s visual and performing arts and are aimed at preserving traditional folk and classical art forms. They will set a platform for over 3,000 artists from various communities to showcase their talent and will include sculptor’s camps, musical events, storytelling workshops, history camps, dance, art, and poetry, Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, said.
Chandigarh will host the first cultural festival, for a week, starting October 16. Subsequently, the festivals will be organised in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Pune, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kolkata.
This year also marks 25 years of collaboration between the two organisations. The partnership aims to provide a platform for underprivileged artists and their communities, the foundation said.