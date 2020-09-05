Ambitious Smart Cities Mission disconnected from ground realities

In February, the Bengaluru Smart City Limited started work on a project that is set to transform Freedom Park in Bengaluru from a popular site of protest into an interactive heritage centre; the Rs 10 crore project will see the use of the latest visual technology - LED screens, 3D imaging and virtual reality - to bring aspects of the nation’s history to life. A little less than two km away, the Kempegowda Bus terminal, with its links to the railway station, metro network and state bus transport, still remains a maze of confusion to the outsider.

Experts feel that projects like the Command Centre for Solid Waste Management or a display system showing bus routes, in bus stations, that better serve the long-term needs of the city, should have been prioritised.

In September 2019, a clock tower was rebuilt opposite the town hall in Mangaluru, nearly two decades after it was demolished to ease traffic congestion in the old market area of the city. Built at a cost of Rs 60 lakh under the Smart City project, the clock tower is an anomaly in the digital age and its resurrection as an ‘iconic landmark’ was not called for by the city’s residents, who had largely forgotten about it.

In Belagavi, an old project to develop the Vaccine Depot as a heritage structure was rehashed under the Smart City Project, with an allocation of Rs 18 crore. The Vaccine Depot area is an important lung space in Belagavi, and there have been protests as people feel the planned work will do nothing but drown the pristine green space in concrete.

The hype over smart cities has hardly changed anything on the ground in the seven cities of Karnataka selected under the Smart Cities Mission, as piecemeal projects have overshadowed the need for comprehensive urban rejuvenation. Instead, there is an undue emphasis on beautification projects worth crores of rupees which tend to overlook practical needs.

Seven cities in Karnataka — Belagavi, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru — were selected in different phases under this Central government initiative launched in 2015, which aims to deploy tech-based solutions to provide better infrastructure and services. An amount of Rs 1,000 crore was allotted to each city, with equal contributions from the Centre and the State government.

So far, Rs 6,117.57 cr has been allocated for the projects in the state, with cities being given five years to complete the project after they are selected. Rs 2,340 cr has been disbursed to the local municipal corporations and projects worth just Rs 310.97 cr (13%) have been completed. Overall, just 49% of the disbursed funds have been utilised and further fund disbursal depends on cities utilising the money given so far. Yet, Karnataka is one of the better performing states under the initiative.

Almost all cities in the state are struggling with implementing the projects, with Tumakuru being the only bright spot. This year, Davanagere, which saw 24.6% progress, was among the top 20 well-performing cities in the country. Though the project completion date is nearing, most of the work in Belagavi and Davanagere, which were part of 20 cities selected in the first round in 2016, is still underway.

When asked about the delay in the projects, Charulata Somal, the Director of the Smart Cities Mission for the state, pointed to the floods in several cities, recurring elections and the complex nature of projects. However, speaking to a range of local activists, government officials and politicians, the chief reason seems to be both the lack of political will and an imperfect understanding at the ground of what a Smart City actually entails, and what purpose it should serve.

'Tier-II cities'

The Tier-II cities in Karnataka have long complained about the government’s undue focus on the development of Bengaluru and the Old Mysuru region. Increasingly, these smaller cities are confronted with the familiar problems of rapid urbanisation: choked roads, outdated drainage and water supply system, inadequate public transportation and the lack of open spaces.

As such, the Smart Cities Mission was a unique opportunity for local municipalities to implement and showcase technically-smart infrastructure they might not have been able to otherwise. While the cities brought in consultants from outside to conceptualise projects, most of the work was tendered to local contractors, who have limited expertise when it comes to implementing civil works envisioned under Smart Cities. Citizen groups and activists also state that it is often hard to distinguish between the regular municipal works and smart city projects.

Urbanist Ashwin Mahesh says the lack of town planning schemes, which every municipality/development authority is supposed to draw up and implement, is the cause of the problem. "We are leaving the existing framework aside and trying to implement a specific town-planning scheme under the Smart Cities project in just a few places. Because the municipalities are not routinely involved in town planning schemes, they have neither the practice nor the inclination to implement one scheme alone," he says, adding "Today, we are trying to do a Smart City project, as though 'Smart' is the exception, when it has to be the rule."

The other problem is the lack of citizen participation. Under the Smart Cities guidelines, the cities are given a degree of freedom in taking up projects, which is supposed to take place in consultation with local residents through the City-Level Advisory Forum (CLAF) consisting of civil society organisations, corporators, political representatives and government officials. In practice, the CLAF in most cities seems to be dysfunctional, leading to a disconnect from the aspirations of the residents.

Nigel Albuquerque, a member of the MCC Civic group in Mangaluru, has been vocal in advocating for increased participation of residents in the civic body. "Projects irrelevant to the interest of the city get taken up because the advisors or decision makers are cronies who possess vested interest. They are using public funds and behaving like they are running a private limited company," he says.

Tumakuru is a great example of what can be achieved when there is political will and citizen participation. Despite a slow start, the city has made brisk progress in implementing its projects. The secret to its success, according to Kundaranahalli Ramesh, who heads the Abhivruddhi Revolution Forum and is part of the CLAF in the city, is the active participation of MPs, MLAs and citizen activists in the Smart City project. Despite being selected in the third round of the project, Tumakuru has already completed projects worth 170 cr (55%) of the money disbursed, completing a slew of projects.

"We meet every week to discuss minute details of the project and pull up the government officials if the work is not done. Even the political representatives have been supportive in this regard," he says.

‘PPP projects’

The Smart Cities project also envisioned a Public-Private Partnership model for certain key projects. In Karnataka, Rs 2,400 crores were set aside for these projects, the biggest chunks of which come from Bengaluru (Rs 755 cr) and Mangaluru (Rs 772.74 cr).

As of May this year, projects worth Rs 925.46 cr were ongoing. Some of the planned projects under the PPP model include a Multi-Utility Facilitation Centre in Belagavi (Rs 145.09 cr), Solar power units along the Tunga canal in Shivamogga (Rs 139.09 cr), the redevelopment of the Central market and fish market in Mangaluru (Rs 114.03) and replacing existing lights with LED lighting in all cities.

None of these projects, save for the LED lighting project, have found takers among private developers. When it comes to solar energy, the tariffs are said to be too low, and in Tier-II cities, facilities like Multi-Level Parking Centre see no investors due to lower fund realisation and trouble with relocating existing facilities.

A big chunk of TenderSure projects in Bengaluru, repackaged as a Smart City initiative, have stalled because of lack of police approvals. With the metro work already underway in Bengaluru’s Central Business District, the police fears an unmanageable traffic snarl if all of these projects are green-lit as well.

‘Piecemeal approach’

The current progress of the project in Karnataka’s cities indicates a piecemeal approach, without any focus on solving problems in any one sector.

The one silver living is the Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) which have already come up in five cities; in Mangaluru, the ICCC is being used to monitor the Covid-19 crisis in Dakshina Kannada district. Ideally, all the individual components of the Smart City project should feed into the ICCC, but this seems to be taking time. The CCTV cameras at ‘Smart Bus Shelters’ in Mangaluru for instance, seem to be dysfunctional; across the state, ‘smart poles’ which provide free WiFi and monitor traffic have been set up but it is unclear to what extent the data they have captured is being used.

Activists familiar with the local administration in their cities are also skeptical of the local bodies ability to parse the data and come up with meaningful solutions.

Ultimately, in their inability to effectively implement the project, the local corporations are squandering a valuable chance to invest in the well-being of their city.