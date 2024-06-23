Lake Tahoe's a jewel in the mountains 

The majestic and pristine Lake Tahoe, the largest alpine lake in North America is located in the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains across the states of California and Nevada.

Millions of years ago, faulting and volcanic eruptions created a deep valley that was then filled by precipitation and melting glaciers over

thousands of years. Streams, cascading waterfalls, and rolling meadows are all along the 72-mile shoreline drive.

The combination of natural beauty, history and scenic splendour contributes to what is billed as the ‘Most Beautiful

Drive in America’!



A family trip to Lake Tahoe, from the Bay Area in California, created lasting

memories. We had booked an Airbnb for four days at Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of the lake. As we approached Tahoe, a glimpse of the dazzling cobalt blue lake, the centrepiece, the clear skies and the refreshing crisp pine-scented air took our breath away! The tranquillity and incredible beauty of mother nature must have prompted Mark Twain to call Lake Tahoe ‘the fairest picture the whole earth affords.’

The imposing mountains and the shoreline provide a plethora of outdoor activities. It is well known for its ski resorts and is home to a variety of winter sports. Palisades Tahoe, an internationally renowned ski resort, hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960.

Into the depths of Lake Tahoe



Lake Tahoe is 12 miles wide and 22 miles long. It has a maximum depth of 1,645 feet, being the second deepest lake in the US (after Crater Lake). At an elevation of 6,228 feet, it is the second largest body of water in the world at that or any greater elevation. The lake’s water is 99.7% pure. That is cleaner than the drinking water in most US cities. In optimum conditions, one can drop a rock in the lake to a depth of 125 feet and still see it. Lake Tahoe is recognised internationally for its outstanding clarity and extraordinary beauty.



King's Beach



This picturesque town on the north shore has its main road lined with many shops, restaurants and hotels. The wide stretch of white sand is a favourite for tourists, as well as the sweeping mountain vistas of super-scenic Lake Tahoe. The beach is great for picnics, swimming and kayaking. The mini golf course and ice cream parlours are a big draw with the kids and adults alike. Fireworks, music performances and other events attract large crowds on weekends.



Exploring Tahoe city



The best way to experience the Tahoe magic is on its famed waters. We took a scenic brunch cruise that offered fabulous photo ops, sunshine and glorious views of snow-capped mountains. The captain’s live narration of fun facts of the region kept us enthralled. The most popular attraction as we sailed along the west coast was the Fleur Du Lac, the lavish real estate developed by the industrialist Henry J Kaiser. It was the famous shooting location of Godfather II.

Gatekeeper's Museum



The Gatekeeper's Museum is located at the point where the Truckee River flows out of the lake. A dam with gates to regulate the outflow of water used to be operated by a gatekeeper, whose cabin has been converted into a museum. It showcases a magnificent collection of baskets made by the women of the Washoe tribe, the original settlers of the land. Among the baskets of unique shapes and designs, there is one which is 900 years old.

There were also patterned American textiles, photographs and historical memorabilia. The history of logging and railroads, the occupations of the original settlers, was also displayed. Later, we spent some ideal moments at the lake behind the museum. We soaked in the serene atmosphere watching ducks glide along and felt rejuvenated. The Truckee River, the only outlet of the lake, flows here and is controlled by sluice gates beneath the Fanny Bridge. With its unique architecture and historical boards with interesting trivia about the region, this was a perfect place to meander.



Tunnel Creek trail



The 3-mile hike and biking on the Tunnel Creek trail turned out to be a

discovery of hidden gems and untouched beauty. The lake, shimmering in

myriad shades of blue and green, was our constant companion. A secluded

rocky cove offered a perfect spot for a picnic and swimming for the more

adventurous. Our destination was Sand Harbour famous for its spectacular

sandy beach, shady forested areas and panoramic views. It is also the venue of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival.



Science Centre



We were glad to make a chance discovery of the Science Centre at the quiet University of Nevada. This initiative of US Davis features interactive exhibits of Lake Tahoe where we could experience the lake without getting wet at all! Here, one can learn the latest findings about the lake ecosystem and the Tahoe Basin’s ecological challenges in particular. Lake Tahoe was once the home of the Washoe Native Americans. Da ow ga, the Washoe word for ‘lake’ is thought to be the source for ‘Tahoe’. One tribal elder is said to have stated, ‘The lake was a sacred place. We were taught to respect everything from the land’. Hopefully, all visitors will honour this rich heritage and help in the active preservation of these sites.