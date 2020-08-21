Leo Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals.
- Lucky color: Silver
- Lucky gem: Opal
- Lucky number: 4
