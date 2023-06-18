Libra Daily Horoscope – June 18, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Colour: Pearl
Number: 3
