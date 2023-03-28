Libra Daily Horoscope - March 28, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all they are your colleagues, not your friends –so a certain amount of
give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much. Lucky colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon
'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol
Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno
'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic
Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market
Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles