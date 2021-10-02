Libra Daily Horoscope - October 3, 2021

Libra Daily Horoscope - October 3, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 02 2021, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 23:51 ist
Credit: Pixabay

Your creative potential is high. Avoid being overly critical at work today.  Expect frustration and delays, but do not get discouraged. Speculations and romance is not viable.

  • Lucky Colour: Indigo
  • Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 