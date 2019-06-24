Microsoft dual-screen Surface hardware details revealed

Microsoft, earlier in the month, reportedly showcased a hybrid dual-screen Surface hardware to its employees in the company's headquarters. Except for the project name- Centaurus and OS- Windows 10 Lite, there was very little information about the device. Now, more information has surfaced online.

Microsoft's special Surface device is said to boast bendable screen and come with two 9.0-inch screens with 4:3 aspect ratio, Forbes reported citing Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit.

Lin, who claims to have talked to Microsoft's supply chain insider, said the device will run on a modified version of the Windows 10 OS dubbed as Windows Core OS, specially designed to support dual-screen device and will be powered by Intel's advanced 10nm class Lakefield processor.

Most notable aspects of the Microsoft Surface device is that it can run Android apps, support iCloud service and 5G cellular connectivity, making it future ready in emerging markets, which may take some more years to set up the necessary infrastructure for the advanced telecommunication and super-fast wireless Internet service.

Going by the latest development, Microsoft's dual-display foldable Surface hardware is shaping up to be a promising gadget. The concept of the Microsoft device is very unique and innovative compared to contemporary rival brands. It is sure to impress professional users, who look for a multi-functional portable device that can help work efficiently while commuting on a metro train or on the office desk.

Earlier reports indicated, Microsoft's hybrid gadget may break covers before the end of 2019, but now, it is said to make its debut in the first half of 2020.

In a related development, Samsung is also ready to bring flexible-screen mobile Galaxy Fold in select global markets soon. It was supposed to hit stores in late April initially in the US and South Korea but got delayed over display durability risks.

