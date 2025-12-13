Menu
Mother’s resolve and a friend’s loyalty: How I navigate life with cerebral palsy

The first battle began when I was around nine months old. My mother was convinced my developmental milestones were delayed, despite denials by the numerous doctors and specialists she consulted.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 02:14 IST
The author was conferred a National Award for his contribution to the disabled community by former president Pranab Mukherjee in 2013.

Ashwin Karthik met his idol Sachin Tendulkar in 2010.
Published 13 December 2025, 02:14 IST
