Now learn coding in Kannada and other Indian languages

The larger vision for Mahadevaiah and his team is to create more “thinkers and problem solvers” in society. “This is important for the future. Since the advent of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, people are beginning to lose touch with basic thinking skills,”

he explains. His team has also conducted workshops and webinars in Dharwad and Mysuru in collaboration with NGOs. “At these workshops, students from multiple educational institutions came over. We taught them the fundamentals of coding.” The team is open to conducting such workshops in other cities if local education institutions express their interest.