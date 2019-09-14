OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro specs revealed ahead of launch

Before OnePlus could officially unveil the OnePlus 7T series, specifications of the device have surfaced online sparking off excitement among fans.

Team Versus (CR) in collaboration with world-renowned tipster OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer, have revealed the features of the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro in detail.

The generic and the Pro versions have almost identical specifications, but differ three key aspects-- display, battery and telephoto lens.

OnePlus 7T sports 6.55-inch screen (2400x1080p) with a pixel density of 402 ppi (pixels per inch) and a 3,800mAh battery, whereas the 7T Pro features a slightly bigger 6.65-inch display (3100x1440p) with a pixel density of 516ppi and a 4,085mAh cell.

Both the devices boast Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 support and an in-display fingerprint sensor at the base. On the back, they will have a glass-based shell with a matte finish.

Inside, they come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 plus octa-core processor, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB (OnePlus 7T Pro only) storage and a 16MP (F2.0 aperture) with Electronic Image Stabilisation and also support Warp 30T fast charging.

On the back, OnePlus 7T Pro will house primary 48MP (F1.6) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 8MP Telephoto(F2.4) with 3x zoom, Ultra-wide 16MP (F2.2) with 120-degree field of view.

OnePlus 7T too has same primary and ultra-wide sensors seen in the 7T Pro but will have 12MP Telephoto camera (F2.2) with 2x zoom.

Both phones' camera will come with new Macro mode for close-up shots, Nightscape mode, super slow-motion 720p HD recording at 960fps (frames per second) speed.

Going by the specs, the OnePlus 7T seems to have an incremental update and there is no big innovation as such. But, recently leaked images have indicated that the company has refreshed the camera design. The new phones are expected to flaunt a circular module to house triple camera, compared to the vertically positioned sensors we see in the predecessor OnePlus 7.

Speculations are rife that the OnePlus 7T series is likely to be priced similar to the OnePlus 7 series and is likely to debut along with OnePlus TV in late September in India.

