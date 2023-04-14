Open letters to BR Ambedkar

Respected Ambedkarji,

You are an inspiration to us and the reason I love India. Your ethics and your work are significant to us. You were the first Indian and first South Asian to pursue a doctorate in economics from a foreign country. I am very delighted to know that you are the master of 64 subjects and nine languages. After your studies, you came back to India, fought for our freedom and dedicated your entire life to the betterment of the Dalits and other socially backward classes of society. You realised the role lack of education played in perpetuating these problems. And you understood that only good education can change the mindset of Indians. We were lucky to have you guide us. I would like to thank you for all your efforts. Thank you for focusing on education in India. Thank you for fighting for the rights of the Dalit community. Thank you for your vision that every family member should have equal rights. Today I want to remember you and your work because we need it. You are a true legend.

Yours respectfully,

Ankita G Chebbi, 12

Hubballi, Karnataka

Honourable Sir,

Greetings. Firstly, a belated happy birthday, Sir.

You truly are an inspiration. You faced all the consequences head on and wrote the Constitution for the future of India. But, unfortunately, not everyone is aware of the laws and rights mentioned in the Constitution. Especially in underdeveloped parts of the country, people aren’t aware of their rights and are being treated unequally. The youth do not have proper education, and even though educational facilities are available. In villages, only boys are encouraged to study, and not girls. This is unfair. As a citizen of this country I want to change this, and build a better India.

Regards,

Deeptansu Devraj, 12

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Dear Ambedkar Sir,

I am Sai Keerthan, a student at The Eastwood High School. I have recently finished my 10th ICSE board exams.

Sir, you have always motivated us, promoted education among Dalits, and uplifted them. Your establishment of the Central Institution Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha, which intended to promote education and socio-economic improvement has helped us in many ways. When the people in a village in Maharashtra were denied drinking water, you were the one who made it possible by bringing Mahad Satyagraha that was a drinking water resource system for many Dalits.

Your guidance and the amendments you made in the Constitution have done wonders for our country. Today, the reason we can work without stress is because of you, as you amended the working hours from 14 hours to 8 hours. This shows your kindness, humanity, and affection towards the people of India. Your achievements cannot fit in a single book.

Yours sincerely,

Sai Keerthan SP, 16

Bengaluru, Karnataka