Open Sesame | Freedom of press

During the 23 days that he was in custody, Mohammed Zubair, the 40-year-old co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, always wore a baseball cap and a facemask in public. He looked diffident and camera-shy.

But on Friday, two days after the Supreme Court ordered his release, Zubair was in a completely different avatar at his home in eastern Bengaluru’s Kaval Byrasandra. He smiled non-stop and was extremely cordial with everyone he met. He hugged many and did not, even for a moment, look dispirited or daunted.

Read more