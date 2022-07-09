Open Sesame | Gun Laws

Open Sesame | Gun Laws

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2022, 04:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 04:24 ist

The deadly shooting spree at a July 4th parade in a suburb of Chicago, which left at least six dead and two dozen more wounded, is only the latest in a particularly brutal spate of gun violence in the United States.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gun Laws
United States
Mass shooting

What's Brewing

From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated

From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated

Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in MP

Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in MP

Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender

Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender

Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations

Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

 