Open Sesame | Shireen Abu Akleh

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad
  May 21 2022
  • updated: May 21 2022, 03:49 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a respected veteran of the Al Jazeera network, was shot dead Wednesday as she covered an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Qatar-based TV channel charged that Israeli forces deliberately and "in cold blood" shot Abu Akleh, 51, in the head during the unrest in the Jenin refugee camp.

