Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

PAWS & LIFE: Life lessons from a beloved pet

Being a pet parent adds to the plate in terms of the work you need to do for the pet, but you receive far more than you give. It’s one of the healthiest equations any relationship can offer.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 00:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 00:31 IST
PetsSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us