Poetry corner: Family matters

Life’s greatest blessing

Our family is one of a kind,

Do your chores, they remind.

The comfort and care, on which we depend,

They wisely teach us how

to spend.

Cousins, uncles, sisters

and aunts galore,

Grandparents, relatives many more!

They solve every problem with pleasure,

And end up getting some sort of treasure.

Sorrow and happiness in the family, will make us grow,

While growing in this manner it will throw away our ego.

Adil Arun, 12

Mangaluru

Family ties

You are the candle,

Who taught me to help,

Inspired me to glow,

Encouraged me to grow,

You are my guiding source.

You push me to move forward,

To try hard and to succeed.

You are my teacher,

You are the bright light,

You are the one who illuminated my life.

Veda S Mutalik, 12

Bengaluru

My family

My family consists of ...

My mum, she is as

sweet as a plum,

My dad, he is the reason why

I feel so glad,

My sis, she is the reason

for my bliss.

My family is my nest,

where I can happily rest,

They are the reason in my life,

which helps my sweetness thrive.

They guide me through every step,

helping me solve all

the wreck.

They are the reason for my imagination,

to help me grow beyond limitation!

Sanin Khanum, 13

Mangaluru