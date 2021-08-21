Track that ‘reliable’ Bengaluru bus

Reliability, predictability, trust. For lakhs of Bengalureans reluctant to make that decisive switch from their private cars and motorbikes to the bus, these are extremely critical. The much-delayed Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and a related App were designed precisely to address this.

Consider this: Based on the schedule updated on a Mobile App, you head to the bus stop, check out the arrival time displayed on a digital board and await the bus.

You know it will not be delayed because the dynamic display has synced the schedule with the departure time from the previous stop.

The onboard GPS system in the bus ensures that its position is updated on a digital map, clearly visible to the waiting passenger. Since the same map populates the App, those heading to the bus stop can time their last-mile travel, plan their day better and banish all doubts about reliability.

Now, cut to reality. Bus stops across the city are in decay. Forget digital display boards, even static boards showing bus schedules are a rarity. The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owns and maintains the bus stops, and coordination issues with BMTC mean the passengers continue to suffer.

Outdated timetables

Passengers could be seen waiting long hours without a clue about the arrival time of buses. There is no way to know whether a bus on a particular route has been cancelled or delayed. “The BMTC time tables are outdated. Besides, there is no way to access it. Only long-term bus commuters will figure out often by guesswork,” says Vinay K Srinivasa from the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike.

On short routes with high frequency of buses, reliability may not be an issue. But on long routes, a combination of trunk route and feeder buses could help address this, Vinay adds. “BMTC takes commuters for granted. If they can operate airport buses on time, why can’t they run other services on time? Let them revise their time tables and publish it so that there is accountability.”

ITS issues

In 2016, BMTC had launched an ITS that went nowhere. An App that showed promise last year has also turned mostly dysfunctional with users complaining of poor tracking and technical glitches. BMTC had partnered with the Mumbai-based Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services to activate the system. But Trimax ran into a financial crisis and the grand ITS scheme lay in tatters.

So, what next? In the pipeline is a revamped, overhauled ITS, the launch of which has been delayed by the pandemic. The new ITS proposes two cameras each in 5,000 BMTC buses, an equal number of Vehicle Tracking Units (VTUs), 500 passenger information system display boards and a whole new Mobile App, complete with women-safety features.

An SOS button on the App will allow users to send an SMS, voice message, picture or video, along with their current GPS location to one or more emergency contacts. This could be a way to contact the city police’s women’s helpline and the BMTC control room integrated with the ‘Suraksha’ app.

Buses in mixed traffic

In the absence of a tech-driven solution, reliability of BMTC buses has suffered as they operate in mixed traffic, notes Ashish Verma, Associate Professor, Transportation Systems Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). “This is the main factor. Their reliability depends on the traffic condition.”

Dedicated bus lanes/separate right of way can help address the traffic-triggered delays. But barring stretches on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the bus lane concept has not gained much traction in the city. “Having real-time information on arrival/departure times at bus stops and terminal points can overcome some of the reliability issues,” Verma points out.

The ideal system would be to integrate dedicated bus lanes with an efficient ITS. “To boost operational efficiency, we will need a network of bus priority lanes. This is possible on any road with two lanes each direction.”

Similar platforms

Commuters wonder why in a high tech city such as Bengaluru, BMTC is taking so long to perfect the GPS-based bus-tracking. “Ola and Uber use the same technology. So does food delivery Apps such as Swiggy and Zomato. The location-based tech has been driving their businesses for years. What is stopping BMTC?”

On paper, the proposed new App will integrate a feature to even book a cab or rent a bike to cover the last-mile. But this could run into trouble if the bus stops are not integrated into the system.