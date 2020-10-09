PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

PUBG Corp in talks with Airtel to bring back PUBG Mobile to India: Report

DH Web Desk
  Oct 09 2020, 19:41 ist
It has been a little over a month since the Indian government banned the popular PUBG Mobile along with 116 apps in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) cited security concerns for the blocking of the application.

Soon after the ban, the parent firm PUBG Corp suspended China-based Tencent Games as the official licensee to operate the battle royal game in India. Now, the South Korea-based company was rumored to be in talks with Reliance Jio, but the latter has reportedly backtracked from further talks.

Now, PUBG Corp is said to be in negotiation with another cellular network service provider Airtel as a potential partner to operate the mobile game in India, reported  Entrackr citing a reliable industry insider.

It remains to be seen if the talks between PUBG Corp and Airtel goes forward or face any roadblocks.

It has come to light that the Indian government is unlikely to revoke the ban on PUBG Mobile unless the parent company sets up the local data center to store user information.

Despite the uncertainty, PUBG Corp has not made any major lay-offs in the regional India office, hinting the company is serious to work on a solution and co-operate with the Indian government and get the PUBG Mobile game back in India.

