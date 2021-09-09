Realme 8S 5G, 8i, Realme Pad launched in India

Realme 8S 5G, 8i, Realme Pad launched in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 09 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 15:49 ist

Emerging smartphone-maker, Realme on Thursday (September 9) unveiled the two new mobiles-- Realme 8S 5G and 8i-- along with Realme Pad, the company's first-ever tablet in India.

Realme 8i is affordable among the two. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2412 x 1080p) LCD screen. It supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, offer peak brightness of 600 nits. It also features triple slots-- (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD) and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

Inside, it houses 12nm class MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor, Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB /6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/ 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 256GB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

Realme 8i features a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) +  2MP B&W portrait camera + 2MP(f/2.4) 4cm macro sensor with LED flash on the back. It comes packed with a 16MP (f/2.45) snapper on the front.

It comes in two colours--Space Black and Space Purple. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. It will go on sale from September 14 onwards.

On the other hand, Realme 8s 5G features a 6.5-inch full HD+(2400 ×1080p) LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD).


Realme 8s 5G launched in India. Credit: Realme India

Under-the-hood, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger.

Realme 8s 5G houses triple camera-- main 64MP (f/1.8) + 2MP B&W + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.1) snapper.

It comes in two colours--Universe Blue and Universe Purple. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. It will go on sale from September 13 onwards.

Realme Pad 
It features premium aluminum alloy body design, top-level processing technologies, including CNC diamond cutting, anodizing, and precision sandblasting. 
Realme Pad is slim and feather-light. It measures just 6.9 millimeters in thickness and weighs only 440 grams.  

On the front, it sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200p) LCD screen with up to 360 nits brightness. 

Inside, it comes packed with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI, 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging with reverse charging.

Realme Pad features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide front-facing camera. Also, it features Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Adaptive Surround Sound, and Smart PA.


Realme Pad launched in India. Credit: Realme

It comes in two colours--Real Grey and Real Gold. It will be available in three configurations--3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi)) priced Rs 13,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) costs Rs 15,999, and the 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) is priced Rs 17,999, respectively.

The 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) will be available for sale from 16 September onwards on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. The 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) variant will be coming soon. 

