Realme set to bring new Narzo phone series

Emerging mobile-maker Realme on Thursday announced to bring a new line of Narzo phone series in India soon.

The company took to social media platform Twitter to announce the imminent launch of the Narzo phone series and also opened a dedicated page. However, there is no official word on the unveiling day just yet.

In the teaser video, Realme proclaims the new Narzo is targeted to the youth and will come with unique design language, better photography hardware, powerful processor and long-lasting battery life.

But, we are not sure if the Narzo will be a separate brand entity or will join the leagues of X, U and C series of mobiles in Realme's product portfolio.

Going by the market trends, the upcoming Narzo series is likely to be the Realme's answer to the Redmi and Poco sub-brand of Xiaomi. It is likely to offer premium design and top-end internal specifications with a cost-effective price-tag.

Speculations are rife that the Realme Narzo series is expected to come with two variants. More details are likely to be revealed, as the company, in a bid build curiosity around the product, will certainly tease more features in the coming days.

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.